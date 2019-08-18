UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

545 Teams Under Anti-dengue Drive Inspect 77,897 Houses, Open Places; Clear 579 Vulnerable Sites

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

545 teams under anti-dengue drive inspect 77,897 houses, open places; clear 579 vulnerable sites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The 545 special teams under anti-dengue drive inspected 77,897 houses and a large number of spots during last week in Chaklala Cantonment board, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Potohar and Rawal Town areas and cleared over 597 sites which were positive for dengue.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed Rawalpindi Development Authority and the administration of Cooperative Housing Societies to expedite anti-dengue activities in their respective areas.

He said, 36 dengue cases were reported in Nawaz Colony, City Villas, Airport Housing Society, Dhoke Kala Khan, Gul Bahar Colony and Wakeel Colony in Potohar town.

The DC said, special attention should be given on anti-dengue activities particularly in all areas where dengue cases were reported.

He said, indoor and outdoor anti-dengue activities should be expedited in all vulnerable areas of the town as due to current weather condition and rains, it is now the peak season for dengue. He said, the departments concerned should further enhance coordination to improve their performance. Participation of the citizens in anti-dengue activities should also be ensured, he added.

The authorities should take effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive should regularly inspect residential and commercial places and educate the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

He said, hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns should also be checked properly and the citizens should be informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and remove stagnant water from their homes and roof tops as most of dengue larvae and adult mosquito is found in air coolers, water drums and scrap items.

Special attention was being given to dengue surveillance. So far, 59 confirm dengue patients were reported during this season in Rawalpindi district. 326 teams inspected 43653 houses during last week in Chaklala Cantonment Board, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Potohar Town, urban area and Rawal Town and cleared 537 dengue positive sites.

Similarly, 219 teams under indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance checked 34,244 spots and cleared 42 positive points.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Water Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All From Airport Rains Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

2 hours ago

Works begin on AED183 million roundabout developme ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Expo 2020 Dubai will show how far count ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.