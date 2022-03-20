UrduPoint.com

5,450 Cases Registered Over Kite Selling, Flying This Year: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab police registered 5,450 cases against kite-sellers and kite-flyers across province, whereas 5,656 people were arrested this year so far.

A police spokesman said that 525,570 kites and 13,359 strings were recovered from kite-sellers and flyers across the province.

The spokesperson said that 1,269 cases were registered in Lahore and 1,303 persons were arrested. In Rawalpindi region, 1,057 cases were registered against kite-sellers and kite-flyers and 1,200 people were arrested. In Faisalabad region, 1,271 cases were registered and 1,175 persons were arrested.

In Gujranwala region, 654 cases were registered and 702 persons were arrested. In Sheikhupura region, 373 cases were registered and persons were arrested. In Multan region, 287 cases were registered and 287 persons were arrested.

In Sahiwal region, 232 cases were registered and 246 persons were arrested. In Sargodha region, 275 cases were registered and 306 persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur region, 26 cases were registered and 27 persons were arrested, while in Dera Ghazi Khan region, six cases were registered and as many persons were arrested.

