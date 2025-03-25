Open Menu

54,558 Pay Orders Distributed In Attock District Under Nigahban Ramazan Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Price Control Salma Butt Tuesday said that 54,558 pay orders have been distributed in Attock district under Ramazan Nigabhan Relief Package, an initiative of the Punjab government to help ease financial difficulties during the holy month

He was talking to newsmen after reviewing the process of distribution of pay orders to the beneficiaries of Nigahban Ramazan Package at the District Council Hall Attock.

He said that over 18,000 points have been established across the province.

She personally ensured that the pay orders were cashed for the beneficiaries on the spot.

On this occasion, the CM aide also spoke to the beneficiaries who received the payment orders of the Nigahban Ramazan Package at the District Council Hall, who paid tribute in eloquent words to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for launching the Nigabhan Ramazan Program.

Earlier SACM Salma Butt attended a briefing on the progress of Nigahban Ramazan program at deputy commissioner office.

