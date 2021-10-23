546 new dengue cases reported in Punjab : P&SHD

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Saturday said that during the last 24 hours, 546 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported, out of which 361 were detected in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Saturday said that during the last 24 hours, 546 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported, out of which 361 were detected in Lahore.

In a statement, he said that 47 cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 18 from Sheikhupura, 16 from Gujranwala, 15 from Faisalabad, 11 from Kasur, 8 from Khushab, 7 from Muzaffargarh, 6 each from Sargodha and Sialkot. Similarly, 5 dengue patients were reported from Bhakkar and 4 from Attock.

This year, 9,491 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in Punjab so far, while 6,294 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore, he added.

Four deaths were reported in Punjab in last 24 hours, taking the toll to 29. Three of the deceased patients were from Lahore while one was from Faisalabad.

A total of 2,286 patients were admitted to hospitals across Punjab, out of which 1,294 patients were admitted to Lahore hospitals, while 992 patients were admitted to hospitals of other cities, he said.

About availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, the secretary said that 4,846 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. A total of 2,286 patients were under treatment on dengue allocated beds in Punjab while 1,294 beds were currently occupied by dengue patients in Lahore.

In last 24 hours, 446,880 indoor locations and 105,631 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 2,081 locations. In Lahore, 65,288 indoor places and 10,095 outdoor points were checked for dengue larvae and 1,371 positive containers were destroyed.