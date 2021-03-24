UrduPoint.com
547 Shopping Malls, Schools Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 547 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and 50 schools and imposed Rs.493,000 fine for corona SOPs violation during the last nine days in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Wednesday that anti-coronavirus SOPs were being implemented in true letter and spirit in district by taking strict action against violators.

He said that the officers of district administration sealed 29 shopping malls, two marriage halls and two restaurants over violation during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner appealed the people to follow precautionary measures against coronavirus and use facemasks while going outside. Fine would be imposed on those who will visit public places without wearing masks, he warned.

