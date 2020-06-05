5473 beds, 508 ventilators reserved for corona patients: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said, a total of 5473 beds and 508 ventilators have been reserved for corona virus patients in different hospitals across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said, a total of 5473 beds and 508 ventilators have been reserved for corona virus patients in different hospitals across the province.

While briefing media, he said among a total of 1800 beds and 63 ventilators at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar 105 beds and 25 ventilators were reserved for corona virus patients.

He informed that among a total of 1300 beds and 56 ventilators at Khyber Teaching Hospital, the hospital administration has reserved 55 beds and 25 ventilators for COVID-19 patients adding that Hayatabad Medical Complex has also reserved 128 out of 1250 beds and 25 out of 52 ventilators for Corona virus patients.

Talking about the wheat flour supply from Punjab, the advisor informed the issue was raised with Punjab government and it was also discussed in the cabinet meeting on Thursday adding the issue of flour and wheat was also raised in the National Coordinating Committee and Prime Minister Imran Khan assured resolving the issue.

The Advisor said that strict action would be taken against hoarders besides artificial price-hike adding that an ordinance was already in place in this regards.

Referring to the shortage of petrol in the province, he said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed concerned departments to take action against the petrol mafia and district administrations was taking action against petrol mafia where several petrol pumps were sealed across the province.

Ajmal Wazir said that the administration was also taking action against the violators of SOPs where several markets were sealed following directions issued by the chief minister.

He stated that easing of lockdown was conditional with implementation of the SOPs adding there was zero tolerance for violation of the SOPs.

He said that the cabinet meeting approved opening tourist destinations under SOPs adding that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was monitoring the situation.

Ajmal Wazir said senior journalist late Fakhruddin Syed contracted the infection while sensitizing people against the virus adding his valuable will always be remembered.

The advisor also informed that two officers of the Information Department, Rizwan Malik and Syed Bilal Kazmi also tested positive for COVID-19 adding there was no treatment for corona except precautionary measures.

While appreciating services of doctors and other medical staff, Ajmal Wazir said that doctors and medical staff were working day and night on the front line for safety of the people.