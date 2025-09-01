547,356 People Shifted To Safety As Chenab Floods Threat Looms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:38 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan said on Monday that 547,356 people and 503,362 livestock have so far been shifted to safer locations in Multan division.
During a visit to Bund Bosan and other flood-affected areas to review ongoing relief activities, commissioner witnessed the flow of water, flood situation and directed departments to further intensify rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
During his visit to flood relief camps, including Qasim Bela, Commissioner Khan met affected families and expressed satisfaction over the provision of shelter, food, clean drinking water, as well as fodder and vaccination for livestock.
He said, the number of flood relief camps have been increased to 88. Khan added that administration teams are relocating families from low-lying areas, however, added that many preferred to stay with relatives.
He stated that decisions regarding breaching at Shershah and Head Muhammad Wala would be taken according to the evolving situation. The commissioner directed officials to ensure evacuation at all costs, even by force if needed, to protect human lives, reiterating that all available resources are being utilized to speed up relief and rehabilitation.
