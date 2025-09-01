Open Menu

547,356 People Shifted To Safety As Chenab Floods Threat Looms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:38 PM

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan said on Monday that 547,356 people and 503,362 livestock have so far been shifted to safer locations in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim Khan said on Monday that 547,356 people and 503,362 livestock have so far been shifted to safer locations in Multan division.

During a visit to Bund Bosan and other flood-affected areas to review ongoing relief activities, commissioner witnessed the flow of water, flood situation and directed departments to further intensify rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

During his visit to flood relief camps, including Qasim Bela, Commissioner Khan met affected families and expressed satisfaction over the provision of shelter, food, clean drinking water, as well as fodder and vaccination for livestock.

He said, the number of flood relief camps have been increased to 88. Khan added that administration teams are relocating families from low-lying areas, however, added that many preferred to stay with relatives.

He stated that decisions regarding breaching at Shershah and Head Muhammad Wala would be taken according to the evolving situation. The commissioner directed officials to ensure evacuation at all costs, even by force if needed, to protect human lives, reiterating that all available resources are being utilized to speed up relief and rehabilitation.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

few seconds
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

1 second ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

7 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

52 seconds ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

53 seconds ago
 Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: ..

Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan

54 seconds ago
PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, pron ..

PDMA provides relief goods in flood affected, prone areas of Sindh

55 seconds ago
 CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in I ..

CDA clears flooded areas after heavy rainfall in Islamabad

57 seconds ago
 NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1 ..

NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1500 years since Holy Prophet� ..

6 minutes ago
 Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit area ..

Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit areas

6 minutes ago
 HWSC's HR officer initiates action against default ..

HWSC's HR officer initiates action against defaulting consumers

6 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan