5474 vehicles challaned in violation of one-day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Police on Friday in its special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride and One-way or Wrong Way" challaned around 5474 vehicles and motorbikes in violation of one-way and not wearing helmets as well as recovered Rs. 1.3 million in terms of fine

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 3531 motorcycles.

As per details, the South District Traffic Police issued 2076 tickets, City 1024, Central 713, East 804, Korangi 473, West 2497 and Malir 587 during the campaign.

While 65 drivers were arrested under Motor Vehicle Ordinance (MVO).