5,478 KP students to get Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarships: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that under the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship programme, a total of 5,478 students would be provided scholarships in higher, elementary and secondary education sectors in the province.

He said 878 scholarships in higher education sector would cost Rs 340 million while 4,600 scholarships in elementary and secondary education sector Rs 230 million respectively.

About 50 percent scholarships would be given on merit base and 50 percent on need base, he added.

The chief minister was addressing the ceremony of the launching of Rehmatul-lil- Alameen Scholarships Programme under Ehsass Initiative wherein Prime Minister formally launched the scholarship for talented and need students with an aim to provide financial assistance to students. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also attended the meeting through video link.

KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai, Advisor to CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher education Daud Khan, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Yahya Akhunzada also attended the ceremony.

The chief minister termed the scholarship programme an education-friendly initiative of the incumbent government as it would prove to be another milestone achievement towards establishing an Islamic welfare state.

He added the provincial government would extend all out support to make the scholarship programme a success.

He said the promotion of quality education in the province was the top most priority of the KP government. It had already launched many scholarship programmes to provide financial assistance to talented and needy students of the province.