Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 11:15 PM

548 cases lodged against adulteration mafia in a month : PFA DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) lodged 548 cases against adulteration mafia and food business operators over violations of the Punjab pure food regulations in different police stations across Punjab last month.

This was revealed in the monthly performance report of the PFA here on Saturday.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took legal action against violators for food adulteration and non-compliance with the authority’s instructions.

He said that the Punjab police with the help of the PFA legal team had submitted 367 challans (charge sheets) against criminals in different courts of Punjab.

He said that courts had sentenced 817 persons to rigorous punishment who played with human health in the last five years.

The DG said that every case that goes to court will be followed up thoroughly while no compromise will be made in the legal course of action on serious violations of the law. He added that the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and an all-out effort would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province.

