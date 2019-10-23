54th Annual Symposium of JPMC begins amidst presence of national and international medical experts

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The 54th annual symposium of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) began here Wednesday with the theme "Providing Quality Care at Public Sector Hospitals".

The event being attended by medical experts from across the country as well as from abroad too was formally opened by Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar A Shallwani.

Prof (Retd) Manzoor Hussain Zaidi, one of the senior most radiologists of the country and founder of cancer therapy at JPMC along with Air Commodore (retd)Shabbir Ahmed Khan also known as "Angel Shabbir" were the guests of honor on the occasion.

Prof. Shahid Rasool, an eminent surgeon and Chairperson of the 54th Annual Medical Symposium in his keynote address said the annual event of the country's largest teaching hospital is to highlight the importance and expertise of the JPMC doctors, physicians, surgeons, technicians, paramedics and nursing staff.

Expressing his gratitude to the guest speakers from within the country and also from three other continents of the world, he said 32 workshops on different medical specialties would be held during the next four days.

"The research and data they would be sharing with local doctors would largely benefit the medical fraternity as well as the patients," he said mentioning that some 1000 delegates along with eight foreign experts are attending the event.

Prof. Shahid Rasool said delegates and researchers belonging to JPMC itself would also discuss their experiences and expertise in improving healthcare services and facilities, especially at the public sector hospitals in the country.

Executive Director of JPMC, Dr. Seemin Jamali in her elaborate presentation, highlighted the importance of JPMC named after the founder of the country Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"All those who remained associated with JPMC, since the very beginning, have contributed to build its reputation as a world class hospital," she said.

Claiming that patients from across the country as well as from many of the neighboring countries had been attended at the facility since long, she said during last year only 1.5 million patients were attended at out-patient departments, while five million were offered emergency medical services and 30,000 major surgeries were also conducted during the single year.

"More than 500,000 patients were treated here last year," said the JPMC Executive Director.

Referring to round the clock preparedness of the hospital to meet all sorts of emergency situations as well as disaster (in context of medical intervention, Dr. Seemin Jamali said JPMC offers front-line support to the affected people.

Discussing in detail the coordination between JPMC and communities keen to promote updated medical services for the people with no or little resources, JPMC Executive Director referred to Patient Aid Foundation that has helped establishment of JPMC surgical complex.

Latest techniques, including cyber knife units and other relevant non invasive surgical interventions are available to the people, she said.

Dr. Seemin Jamali thanking the chief guest, Iftikhar A Shallwani (Commissioner of Karachi) and guest of honor Dr. Manzoor Hussain Zaidi particularly expressed her gratitude to Air Commodore (retd) Shabbir Ahmed Khan.

Air Commodore (retd) Shabbir Ahmed Khan (Angel Shabbir) made a detailed presentation during the plenary session held following the inaugural session of the JPMC annual symposium.

He discussed in detail the objective behind establishment Rashidabad, a city of education and health facilities near Hyderabad named after his martyred son (a PAF pilot).

Prof (retd) Manzoor Hussain Zaidi and Commissioner of Karachi in their respective presentation appreciated the doctors and paramedics of the hospital for playing their role in developing public confidence in their quality of service.