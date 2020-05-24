54th death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq observed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The 54th death anniversary of the 13th and last ruler of Bahawalpur state Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V (the fifth) was observed on Sunday.

Quran Khwani was held at various places of Bahawalpur division for the departed soul. The main event was held at Sadiq Garh Palace. Photographs and books exhibition was held at Central library Bahawalpur in this connection.