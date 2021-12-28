UrduPoint.com

54th Meeting Of DPS Board Of Governors Held

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:08 PM

The 54th meeting of Divisional Public School (DPS) Board of Governors was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah

The meeting was attended by all the members of the Board of Governors. Additional Commissioner Coordination Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, Saeed Mehdi, life time member BOG, Saeed Mehdi, Medical Superintendent, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Dr Jamal Nasir, Talat Mahmood from Chamber of Commerce, Askaria School and College Principal and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Principal DPS Muhammad Yasin Mirza briefed about different initiatives and development projects.

The Commissioner and other members appreciated performance of the administration of DPS and gave their suggestions for further improvement of the education system.

The Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that civil defense training had been started in schools.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that in order to improve the performance of the school, quality education should be given priority in all cases.

He said that educational reforms should be introduced in the DPS Rawalpindi to focus on the educational standards and character building of the students, and an environment should be created which makes learning an interesting experience.

He said government education institutions have been prioritised to improve their standard and DPS schools can play a leading role for this purpose by giving equal attention on educational and extracurricular activities of the students so that well skilled human resources can be provided to various professions.

The commissioner said that special attention should be paid on the co-curricular activities of the students.

