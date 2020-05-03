UrduPoint.com
55, 000 Metric Ton Wheat Procured In Dist Multan

Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:20 PM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :District Food Controller (DFC) Malik Mumtaz said that  they have procured 55, 000 metric ton wheat so far during the wheat procurement drive 2020 across the district.

While talking to APP here on Sunday , Malik Mumtaz said that they had issued 72 percent gunny bags quota among the growers so far.

He said that they were facing difficulties in achieving the wheat target due to weather condition and unscheduled rains.

He said 200 to 300 gunny bags were being provided to growers according per their needs under open door policy. He informed that centre incharges are authorised to issue 500 gunny bags per grower while DFC could issue 1000 gunny bags.

He said that the wheat procurement target for Multan district was set 200, 000 metric ton and hoped that they would complete the target by the end of May.

He said no complaint about gunny bags or wheat procurement was registered by growers  due to open door policy.

About quality wheat, DFC informed that food staff ensured checking of each wheat bag at wheat procurement centres and low quality wheat given back to growers during checking.

Preventive measures about corona virus, Imtiaz said that hand wash facility, social distancing and use of sanitizers was being ensured for wheat growers at each centre to avert from corona virus pandemic.

He said 17 wheat procurement centres had set up across the district where wheat drive is heading smoothly.

He said that payments to wheat growers were being ensured through local banks attached with wheat procurement centres without any delay.

