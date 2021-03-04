UrduPoint.com
55 Acres State Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 10:14 PM

55 acres state land retrieved

The tehsil administration retrieved over 55 acres state land worth Rs 100 million from land grabbers on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration retrieved over 55 acres state land worth Rs 100 million from land grabbers on Thursday.

According to official sources, the team headed by Assistant Commissioner Jarranwala Zain-ul-Abideen in an operation got retrieved 55 acres, 4-kanal and 6-marla agriculture land in Chak 33/G-B.

The farmers had sown crops on the land which were ploughed.

More Stories From Pakistan

