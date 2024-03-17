55 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,365 points resulting in the arrest of 55 violators during the last 24 hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Sunday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 235 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 74 individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations. A total of 31,325 locations were inspected and 40 points were sealed during the last month, while 885 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 31,099 shopkeepers. Cases were also registered against 1,262 individuals.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Rai Baber visited Model Ramzan Bazaars in Sabzazar and Tokar Niaz Baigh and inspected prices, facilities and cleanliness arrangements in the market.

Similarly, AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected facilities and implementation of official rates at Model Ramzan Bazaar, Mian Plaza Johar Town. She directed the bazaar management to increase the number of sales counters for onions and tomatoes in order to improve public convenience.