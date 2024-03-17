55 Arrested, 74 Cases Registered Over Profiteering
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,365 points resulting in the arrest of 55 violators during the last 24 hours.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Sunday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 235 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 74 individuals are facing cases over illegal profiteering.
In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations. A total of 31,325 locations were inspected and 40 points were sealed during the last month, while 885 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 31,099 shopkeepers. Cases were also registered against 1,262 individuals.
The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Rai Baber visited Model Ramzan Bazaars in Sabzazar and Tokar Niaz Baigh and inspected prices, facilities and cleanliness arrangements in the market.
Similarly, AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected facilities and implementation of official rates at Model Ramzan Bazaar, Mian Plaza Johar Town. She directed the bazaar management to increase the number of sales counters for onions and tomatoes in order to improve public convenience.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 dead, 1122 injured in 1063 road accidents in Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Punjab health department to introduce biometric system in hospitals9 minutes ago
-
Another brave son of the soil sacrifices his life for homeland9 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case solved, accused held10 minutes ago
-
Sec Agri for increasing women counters at Fair Price Shops19 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt gives unique Ramadan package across province; Salman Naeem19 minutes ago
-
Faisal Masjid seeks applications for Aitekaf in last Ashra of Ramazan19 minutes ago
-
Young woman dies in house fire19 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders strict action against kite makers, dealers20 minutes ago
-
Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan29 minutes ago
-
PUC vows global action against Islamophobia, calls for steps to address anti-Muslim sentiments29 minutes ago
-
2 WASA officials die cleaning sewerage29 minutes ago