55 arrested for violation of meat-holiday, erecting encroachments in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 55 persons for violation of meat-holiday and erecting encroachments, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the officials of the district administration inspected shops in different localities including Mathani, Phandu Road and Warsak Road and arrested 55 persons for selling meat in violation of meat-holiday and making encroachments outside their shops.

The arrested persons include proprietors of restaurants, vegetable & fruit sellers, nanbais, grocers and those making encroachments outside their shops.