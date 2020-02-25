UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

55 Arrested For Violation Of Meat-holiday, Erecting Encroachments In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:34 PM

55 arrested for violation of meat-holiday, erecting encroachments in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar has arrested 55 persons for violation of meat-holiday and erecting encroachments, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 55 persons for violation of meat-holiday and erecting encroachments, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Ashgar, the officials of the district administration inspected shops in different localities including Mathani, Phandu Road and Warsak Road and arrested 55 persons for selling meat in violation of meat-holiday and making encroachments outside their shops.

The arrested persons include proprietors of restaurants, vegetable & fruit sellers, nanbais, grocers and those making encroachments outside their shops.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

51 minutes ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

51 minutes ago

Hosni Mubarak passes away

1 hour ago

More than 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis have heard/read ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.