55 Arrested On Violation Of Section 144

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration Peshawar Monday arrested 55 persons and sealed five branches of commercial banks on violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) and standard operation procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government, said a press release.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Commander 102 Brigade visited different bazaars of the city and reviewed situation. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ashfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner, Nauman Ali Shah also accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.

The violators were arrested from University Road, board Bazaar, Shuoba Bazaar and Khyber Bazaar while three branches of the commercial banks were sealed in Saddar (Cantonment) and two in Shuoba Bazaar over violation of the SOP for observing social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Mina Zahir also inspected various bazaars of the Hayatabad township and nabbed several persons on violation of Section 144.

