UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

55 Beggars Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

55 beggars arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::The police arrested 55 beggars from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ch Faisalabad,the teams launched operation and succeeded in nabbing 55 beggars, while more than 100 beggars were arrested during previous correspondence period in Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

NCM carries out 95 cloud seeding operations in Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

13 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.