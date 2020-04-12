55 beggars arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) ::The police arrested 55 beggars from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ch Faisalabad,the teams launched operation and succeeded in nabbing 55 beggars, while more than 100 beggars were arrested during previous correspondence period in Faisalabad.