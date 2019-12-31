55 beggars caught in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 55 beggars have been taken into custody during the ongoing anti-beggary campaign here during past 12 hours

A spokesman of Social Welfare department said on Tuesday that Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmeen along with her team caught professional beggars from different areas of the city and rounded up 55 beggars, including 36 men and 19 women.

They were sent to old age home--Darul Aman and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.