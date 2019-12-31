UrduPoint.com
55 Beggars Caught In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:09 PM

55 beggars caught in Faisalabad

As many as 55 beggars have been taken into custody during the ongoing anti-beggary campaign here during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 55 beggars have been taken into custody during the ongoing anti-beggary campaign here during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of Social Welfare department said on Tuesday that Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmeen along with her team caught professional beggars from different areas of the city and rounded up 55 beggars, including 36 men and 19 women.

They were sent to old age home--Darul Aman and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.

