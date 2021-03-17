UrduPoint.com
55 Candidates File Nomination For Bye-polls On NA 249

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:05 PM

As many as 55 candidates filed nomination papers to contest bye-elections on National Assembly constituency NA 249 Karachi West-II

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 55 candidates filed nomination papers to contest bye-elections on National Assembly constituency NA 249 Karachi West-II.

According to an announcement by Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh on Wednesday, polling will be held on April 29 to elect the public representative of the constituency which fallen vacant due to the resignation of Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

The returning officer for the by-polls, District Election Commissioner Korangi Muhammad Sajjad Khattak, has received 55 nomination forms within the allotted time while preliminary list of candidates in contest will be issued on March 18 (Thursday).

As per schedule scrutiny of nomination papers will be performed till March 25 while the deadline for filing appeals against the decisions of RO regarding accepting or rejecting the nomination papers is March 29.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is April 5. Subsequently the candidates may withdraw their candidature by April 7 and the remaining candidates would be allotted election symbols on April 8.

