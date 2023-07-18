55 commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG cylinders

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration has expedited the crackdown against public transport over using LPG cylinders and impounded 55 vehicles during an operation on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu has formed a team consisting of transport authority, civil defense and traffic police which took 63 LPG cylinders into custody and also imposed an Rs one lac fine on owners.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority said that the crackdown against vehicles would continue till removing LPG cylinders from all vehicles.