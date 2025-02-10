55 couples marry under Dhee Rani program in Lodhran

In a significant social welfare initiative, a grand mass wedding ceremony for 55 couples was held in Lodhran under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's flagship "Dhee Rani Program"

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) In a significant social welfare initiative, a grand mass wedding ceremony for 55 couples was held in Lodhran under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's flagship "Dhee Rani Program."

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt graced the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by notables, including Member Provincial Assembly Shazia Hayat Tareen, former MPA Malik Shah Muhammad Joiya, Director General Social Welfare Tariq Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz, AC Kahror Pacca Ashraf Saleh and other officials.

Addressing the audience, Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt highlighted the success of the "Dhee Rani Program," stating that it has already been implemented in 27 districts, with a plan to cover all 36 districts by February 15. He emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has proven herself to be a compassionate leader by making the initiative a reality.

Through the 'Dhee Rani Program,' a message was given that daughters belong to all of us and deserve respect and care," the minister said. In his conversation with media representatives, Sohail Shaukat Butt praised the Punjab government's commitment to public service, stating that under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz, new records of development and welfare were being set.

At the conclusion of the event, the provincial minister and other distinguished guests distributed ATM cards worth Rs 100,000 as a wedding gift to each of the newlywed couples. The ceremony also featured a mesmerizing local "Jhoomar" dance performance and a lavish feast for the couples and their families.

Religious blessings were offered by prominent scholar Maulana Muhammad Mian, while a Christian pastor prayed for the newlywed Christian couples.