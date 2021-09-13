UrduPoint.com

55 'criminals' Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:54 PM

55 'criminals' arrested

The police Monday arrested 55 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The police Monday arrested 55 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 17 drug-pushers and recovered 2.

2-kg hashish and 357 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 15 gamblers with stake money of Rs 10,910.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 23 persons and recovered 19 pistols, one rifle, one gun, two repeaters and a number of bullets from them.

