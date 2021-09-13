55 'criminals' Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The police Monday arrested 55 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 17 drug-pushers and recovered 2.
2-kg hashish and 357 litres of liquor from them.
The police also held 15 gamblers with stake money of Rs 10,910.
In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 23 persons and recovered 19 pistols, one rifle, one gun, two repeaters and a number of bullets from them.