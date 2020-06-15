55 criminals arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 55 criminals, including four proclaimed offenders, here on Monday.

A police spokesman said policemen arrested 20 drug traffickers and recovered 7.

515kg hashish and 2,111 liter liquor besides arresting 13 gamblers.

Similarly, the police also arrested 15 accused and recovered 13 pistols, one gun, onecarbine and a number of rounds besides nabbing three kite dealers alongwith 135 kites and other items.