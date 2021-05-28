55 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 55 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 14 drug-pushers and recovered 1.

5-kg hashish and 143 liters of liquor from them.

The police also held 14 gamblers with stake money of Rs 35,710.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 14 persons and recovered 13 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.