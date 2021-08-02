UrduPoint.com

55 'criminals' Including 9 POs Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Police arrested 55 alleged criminals including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) on Monday and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams also nabbed 19 drug-pushers and recovered 2.8-kg hashish, 1.

2-kg heroin, 0.7-kg opium and 113 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested 12 gamblers with stake money of Rs 10,320.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered 9 pistols, one rifle, one repeater, two revolvers and a number of bullets from them.

