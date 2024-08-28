Open Menu

55% Driving License Obtained By Women In Four Months: RPO

Published August 28, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the simulator machine had started producing positive results at driving school.

During his visit to the driving school here, he said that the women were looking more interested in getting driving license as compared to males.

He said that during the last four months, a total of 550 licenses had been issued, out of which, 55 percent obtained by the women.

The RPO maintained that males and females were being offered driving training through simulator machine. He said the machine had been gifted to Multan region by Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar.

