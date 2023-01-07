UrduPoint.com

55 Flour Sale Points Set-up In City To Facilitate People

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

55 flour sale points set-up in city to facilitate people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :District Food Controller (DFC), Umair Sagheer, said that 55 flour sale points have been established across the city to facilitate the citizens.

He said that there was no shortage of flour in Multan district and added that all possible steps were being taken to monitor the supply of flour under which the food staff deputed at all flour mills in Multan have been changed.  In a statement issued here on Saturday, DFC said that an official who performed duty at a mill once would not be able to give duty at the same mill again.

  Focal persons have also been appointed to monitor the sale points.

Umair Sagheer said that flour supply lists will be shared with the administration on a daily basis. Meanwhile, strict monitoring of flour mills was being ensured and Rs eight lac fine was imposed on four flour mills including Hilal Flour mill, Maqbool flour mill, Basheer flour mill and Fida flour mill for various violations.

