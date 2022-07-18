55 hooks removed from power distribution lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The teams of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi here on Monday launched a operation against electricity theft and removed 55 illegal hooks installed by power thieves at Tehkal Payan area.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the teams accompanied by PESCO staff conducted raids throughout Tehkal Payan and removed 55 hooks and initiated action against power thieves under maintenance of public order (MPO).

The Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud along with Deputy Commissioner also rushed to the spot and directed concerned staff to take stern action against Kunda Mafia. He appreciated the action and said that no leniency would be tolerated forthose involved in malpractice of electricity theft.