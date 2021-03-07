5.5 kanal government land retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :On the instructions of Government of Punjab, Assistant Commissioner Murree Iqbal Sanghira conducted an operation against land mafia and retrieved 5.5 kanals of government land near General Post Office Chowk Mall Road Murree.

The land has been handed over to Municipal Corporation Murree, officials told APP.

The total value of the land is more than 25 million.

Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Anwar-ul-Haq said the Punjab government has issued clear instructions that occupation of government lands and properties should not be tolerated.

He directed the officers to continue the operation against the mafia on merit.

He said wherever government lands have been seized, it would be retrieved at any cost.