UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

55 Kanals Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

55 Kanals land retrieved in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan conducted an operation in Chak No 467-GB Sammundari and retrieved 55 Kanals and 15 Marlas of state land from land grabbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan conducted an operation in Chak No 467-GB Sammundari and retrieved 55 Kanals and 15 Marlas of state land from land grabbers.

The AC said the occupants did not pay annual fee for the land and they also cultivated crops on it. Therefore, a lease agreement was canceled and illegally cultivated crops were destroyed besides retrieving land.

Related Topics

From Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

46 minutes ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

1 hour ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

3 hours ago

Members of Youth Parliament team distributed ratio ..

4 minutes ago

Minister warns strict action against lethargic hea ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.