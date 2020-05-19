55 Kanals land retrieved in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan conducted an operation in Chak No 467-GB Sammundari and retrieved 55 Kanals and 15 Marlas of state land from land grabbers

The AC said the occupants did not pay annual fee for the land and they also cultivated crops on it. Therefore, a lease agreement was canceled and illegally cultivated crops were destroyed besides retrieving land.