55 litres contaminated milk dumped in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) dumped 55 litres of contaminated milk here on Monday.

According to official source,Food safety teams setup pickets at Tandlianwala and Sammundri road and inspected 22 milk vehicles.

Out of 1891 litres of milk,the team found 55 litres contaminated milk and wasted.

He said that mixing polluted water, chemicals, milk powers in milk to make it thick and increasing its quantity was a crime and urged locals to cooperate with the authority to unmask such elements who are involved in milk adulteration, the source added.