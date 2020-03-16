UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

55 Litres Contaminated Milk Dumped In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

55 litres contaminated milk dumped in Faisalabad

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) dumped 55 litres of contaminated milk here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) dumped 55 litres of contaminated milk here on Monday.

According to official source,Food safety teams setup pickets at Tandlianwala and Sammundri road and inspected 22 milk vehicles.

Out of 1891 litres of milk,the team found 55 litres contaminated milk and wasted.

He said that mixing polluted water, chemicals, milk powers in milk to make it thick and increasing its quantity was a crime and urged locals to cooperate with the authority to unmask such elements who are involved in milk adulteration, the source added.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Vehicles Road Tandlianwala

Recent Stories

Karachi ODI, Test and Pakistan Cup postponed

22 minutes ago

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn also decides to fly back to A ..

27 minutes ago

14% respondents globally suffered physical or psyc ..

31 minutes ago

Sukkur administration closes shrines for three wee ..

1 minute ago

BA parent IAG to cut flight capacity 75% in April/ ..

1 minute ago

Saplings being planted at police offices: City Pol ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.