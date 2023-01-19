UrduPoint.com

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts KP

Published January 19, 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday afternoon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday afternoon.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 1.5 miles away in Nooristan forest, National Reserve Park in bordering Afghanistan.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property from any area of the province till the filing of this news, said KP PDMA.

Tremors were felt in upper parts of the province including Malakand and Hazara divisions where people came out of their homes and offices in panic while reciting Kalma and verses from the Quran.

More Stories From Pakistan

