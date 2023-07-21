55 Majalis held in Bahawalpur, DC, DPO inspect arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 55 Majalis of Ahura-e-Moharram-ul-Haram of category-C were held in Bahawalpur district on Friday.

A total of 570 police personnel in addition to 448 volunteers performed their duties to provide security to these Majalis.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas visited the sites of various Majalis to inspect security and other arrangements.

The three-tier security plan was implemented and Dolphin Squad, Elite Force and Eagle Squad patrolled to provide security.