Open Menu

55 Majalis Held In Bahawalpur, DC, DPO Inspect Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 06:40 PM

55 Majalis held in Bahawalpur, DC, DPO inspect arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 55 Majalis of Ahura-e-Moharram-ul-Haram of category-C were held in Bahawalpur district on Friday.

A total of 570 police personnel in addition to 448 volunteers performed their duties to provide security to these Majalis.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas visited the sites of various Majalis to inspect security and other arrangements.

The three-tier security plan was implemented and Dolphin Squad, Elite Force and Eagle Squad patrolled to provide security.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Eagle

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

41 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan