ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that according to a new Labour survey, Prime Minister Imran Khan's government created 5.5 million jobs in three years, despite the worst effects of the corona pandemic.

In a tweet, he said the figure was more than the total jobs created during previous two governments of PPP and PML-N.