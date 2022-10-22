UrduPoint.com

55 More Diagnosed With Dengue Fever In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

55 more diagnosed with dengue fever in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 55 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 3,965.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Saturday said among the new cases, 14 patients had arrived from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, eight from Potohar Town urban area, seven from Rawalpindi Cantonment, while one of each case arrived from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila rural, and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad further said 165 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 61 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 55 to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and 49 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Out of the total admitted patients, 117 tested positive, with 87 belonging to Rawalpindi, he added.

He informed that five patients were in a critical position at BBH and one in DHQ.

He expressed hope that the number of dengue positive cases would decrease as the weather got colder. However, he advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as dengue mosquitos tend to bite humans aggressively during these hours.

