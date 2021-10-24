55 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 55 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28207 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

Out of 28209 COVID-19 cases, 26805 have so far been recovered while 605 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 797, of them 782 are isolated at homes while 15 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1341 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 55 cases were reported as positive with 4 % positivity rate.