55 more patients tested COVID-19 positive across district

As many as 55 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of corona virus cases to 9283 in Hyderabad district on Wednesday

As many as 8216 COVID-19 patients were fully recovered while 206 had lost their lives since the outbreak of the contagion.

Out of 861 active COVID-19 patients, 37 were admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, while 824 were isolated at their homes, officials said and added that 7 percent positivity ratio of the corona virus cases was recorded in Hyderabad district.

People have been urged to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion from spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain it.