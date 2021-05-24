55 more positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :About 55 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24638 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 776758 people were screened for the virus till May 24 out of which 55 more were reported positive.

As many as 23428 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 270 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.