55 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:30 PM

55 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :About 55 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 28972 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 920054 people were screened for the virus till July 22 out of which 55 more were reported positive.

As many as 27631 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 321 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

