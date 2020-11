QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Fifty five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan taking the tally to 17,101 on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, 391,329 people have been screened and 16,257 have been recovered while 166 have been died of the coronavirus in the province so far.