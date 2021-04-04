UrduPoint.com
55 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :About 55 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19734 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 665234 people were screened for the virus till April 03 out of which 55 more were reported positive.

As many as 19143 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 211 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

