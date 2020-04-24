UrduPoint.com
55 New Corona Cases In Balochistan As Tally Reaches 607

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:04 PM

About 55 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people rose to 607 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :About 55 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people rose to 607 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 18437 people have been screened for the virus till April 23 in which more 55 fresh cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed positive today.

Coronavirus positive has been detected in 607 people in the province while negative in 5897 people have been found in the province.

The numbers have suspected people to 8358 while 174 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus after twice testing.

Eight people died from the coronavirus in Balochistan.

