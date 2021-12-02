55 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Thursday that during the last 24 hours, 55 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Thursday that during the last 24 hours, 55 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he stated that 33 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 13 in Rawalpindi and 3 from Multan.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 443,250, besides 425,084 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,141 to date, he added. In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab increasing the death toll to 13,025. He said that 17,173 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.40 million tests were conducted altogether.

He said the overall rate of COVID -19 in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1.1 percent, Faisalabad 0.3 percent, Multan 0.7 percent, Rawalpindi 1.1 percent and 0.1 percent in Gujranwala.