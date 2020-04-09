(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :About 55 percent tax customers would get benefit from tax relief package announced by Punjab government due to corona virus outbreak.

Director Excise and Taxation Abdullah Khan told APP here on Thursday that the property tax and professional tax in Punjab has been waived off for three months from April to June.

He said that there would be no fine over non payment of tax while actual tax of both categories property and professional tax will not be collected.

He informed that the Excise offices are closed due to corona virus and added that work on relief package will commence after the end of lockdown.

He said that the tax system across the province is computarized and added that the computer will automatically calculate and update the tax system by giving tax relief to concerned taxpayers.

He however, maintained that the tax dues of rest of nine months will be charged from tax customers and there will be no relaxation on it.

He informed that professional tax customers included builders, real estate, factories, small traders, developers and other hailing from commercial sector will get relief from tax relief package.

He hailed the Punjab government's tax relief package during this testing period.