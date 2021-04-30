UrduPoint.com
55 Pc Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

55 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khanewal food department has achieved 55.39 percent wheat procurement target by purchasing over 1.2 million wheat bags and officials hoped to complete the task before May 30 deadline.

District Food Controller (DFC) Malik Muhammad Ejaz Siyal told APP that department has so far procured 12,73,860 bags of wheat till Apr 29 at fourteen centers in the district chasing a target of 2.3 million wheat bags.

He said the arrival of wheat bags at the procurement centers was still in progress adding that some centers were witnessing arrival at a higher rate while the rest were comparatively slower. He said that tahsil Khanewal and Mian Channu centers have surpassed 70 per cent target.

He attributed higher arrival rate to the application of machine harvest by the farmers in crop areas nearby such centers and the strict check being maintained at illegal wheat transportation.

Siyal said that harvesting of wheat was still in progress at Kabirwala while the procurement at Jahanian and Mian Channu centers was approaching target speedily.

District president flour mills association Syed Hammad Hussain Shah, who happened to be there, said that the association will extend full cooperation to the district administration in its efforts guided by government's food security vision.

