55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 55 people including 30 children and 25 men and women stranded in Afghanistan Wednesday reached Gilgit directly from Landi Kotal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The people belonging to Hunza and Ghazar districts of Gilgit-Baltistan were sent to their home areas.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Spokesperson Imtiaz Ali Taj said the men had entered Pakistan through the Torkham Border.

He said in the light of special orders of GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, all arrangements were made by the local government to safely transport the convoy from KP to GB.

The chief minister office was monitoring the whole process, Taj added.

He said among these 55 people from GB, some were married and settled in Afghanistan, while others had been working in various non governmental organizations, companies and institutions in Afghanistan for the past 20 years.

Due to the law and order situation in Afghanistan, these people had returned to their home areas safely.