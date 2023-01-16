55 percent of NGIA work completed: GDA

(@FahadShabbir)

New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) has achieved its new construction standard as 55 percent of its multi-level work has been completed and test flights will begin in 60 days.

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) official sources on Monday said that the cost of construction of NGIA had been estimated at Rs 51.28 billion

The GDA sources said that with the coordination of all stakeholders including the Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan and China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) and the renewed efforts of the government, the work was being accelerated.