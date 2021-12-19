UrduPoint.com

55 Power Pilferers Nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 55 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 58,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 925,000 fine was imposed while cases were logged against three power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco sources added.

